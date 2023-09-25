Left Menu

Raj: Two men arrested, juvenile apprehended for minor's rape, murder in Sikar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:09 IST
Two men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended in the alleged rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in a well in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday, police said. The girl, who hails from Churu district, was missing from Saturday. Her body was found in the Ramgarh area of the district, they added.

Based on the missing complaint lodged by the victim's family, an investigation was launched and the body was recovered on Monday, Sikar SP Anil Paris Deshmukh said. ''Two men -- Sameer and Gulam -- have been arrested and a juvenile has been detained; all of them are being interrogated,'' the SP said.

A post-mortem was conducted by a medical board, the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape)of the Indian Penal Code, the SP added. Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the incident.

''Last night, three criminals from a peace-loving community gang-raped a 15-year-old daughter, murdered her and threw her in a well in Ramgarh Shekhawati, Rajsathan. These gruesome scenes of taking out the dead bodies of our daughters from wells after they are raped have now become common in Congress's Jungle Raj,'' Bhardwaj said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

