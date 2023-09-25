Left Menu

Two APMC officials held for bribery in Akola

PTI | Akola | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:13 IST
Two functionaries of the Telhara Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Akola were arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an Ati Corruption Bureau official said.

They had sought Rs 1 lakh to clear a bill of Rs 9.46 lakh submitted by a contractor who had supplied manpower to the APMC, he said.

''The two were held while accepting the bribe amount in an ACB trap. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

