Four held for killing youth in Delhi's Geeta Colony

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area over personal enmity, police said on Monday.

According to police, the victim, Rehbar, had a monetary dispute with his friend Yash, the main accused in the case. He was also in a relationship with Yash's cousin which soured their friendship and led to the incident, they added.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Moolchand Dispensary in Geeta Colony.

After receiving information about the incident around 12.20 am, the police reached the spot and found Rehbar in an injured condition. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The accused have been identified as Yash (24), Rahul Tiwari (23), Sonu (22), and Chander Prakash (24), they said.

During the investigation, it was found that Rehbar, a resident of Jagatpuri here, was having enmity with two of the accused Yash and Tiwari. Raids were conducted and they were nabbed from the Shastri Nagar area. Later, their two accomplices were also arrested, the DCP said.

Yash disclosed that he developed enmity with Rehbar as one of his friends Rahees had a monetary dispute with him. He also told the police that one of his cousins was in a relationship with the deceased, the police said. Yash also said that he, along with his friends, had a heated argument with the victim over a month ago, police said, they added.

When Yash spotted the victim near Moolchand Dispensary on Sunday, he, along with the other three accused, attacked him and fled the spot after Rehbar got unconscious, the police added.

