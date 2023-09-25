Vietnam interested in trade deal with Mercosur, says Brazil's Lula
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that Vietnam has expressed interest in a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, adding he will bring the topic up for discussion with those countries.
Lula, who is currently chairing the group, said he wants to bring Mercosur members closer to Asian countries and highlighted there is room for trade with Vietnam to grow, as he welcomed Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Brasilia.
