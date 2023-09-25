Left Menu

Health Minister Bhardwaj inspects govt dispensary on Delhi HC premises

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday checked the arrangements in the government dispensary on the Delhi High Court premises.Bhardwaj visited the dispensary with high court judge Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.We are is continuously inspecting hospitals and dispensaries to ensure that the health care system in Delhi remains good, the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:58 IST
Health Minister Bhardwaj inspects govt dispensary on Delhi HC premises
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday checked the arrangements in the government dispensary on the Delhi High Court premises.

Bhardwaj visited the dispensary with high court judge Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

''We are is continuously inspecting hospitals and dispensaries to ensure that the health care system in Delhi remains good,'' the minister said. ''Everyone here appreciated the medical facilities being provided by the Delhi government. Almost all types of tests and treatments are provided free of cost in the dispensary,'' Bhardwaj added.

He said high court lawyers have sought some additional facilities in the dispensary and their demands will be fulfilled soon.

''Some lawyers also demanded posting a dental surgeon in the dispensary. A dental surgeon will soon be posted here,'' Bhardwaj added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023