Man wanted for attempt to murder arrested in J-K's Samba

A man wanted in an attempt to murder case was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, police said.

The accused, Sahil Choudhary alias Shalu, was arrested after raids by police in Rangoon camp in Ramgarh tehsil of Samba, they added.

According to police, on September 3, Sahil had allegedly called one Vipin Choudhary alias Mirchu outside his house near Rangoon Camp and stabbed him with a sharp weapon. Vipin sustained serious injuries on the chest and abdomen, following which he underwent surgery at GMC hospital in Jammu, they said.

Sahil, who went absconding after the incident, was booked for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act at the Ramgarh police station. He was finally nabbed on Monday, they added.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said that police have stepped up law and order enforcement in Samba to curb criminal activities.

