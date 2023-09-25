Left Menu

Army chiefs from 36 countries of Indo-Pacific region to visit Gandhi Smriti on September 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:26 IST
Army chiefs from 36 countries of Indo-Pacific region to visit Gandhi Smriti on September 26
A delegation of army chiefs from 36 countries of the Indo-Pacific region will visit the Gandhi Smriti on Tuesday, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vice-Chairman Vijay Goel said.

The delegation will visit the exhibition and the room where Gandhi spent the last 144 days of his life. The visit is part of the two-day Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs' Conference being hosted in India, he said on Monday.

The visitors will pay tribute to Gandhi at the Martyr's Column, the site of his assassination, Goel added.

The Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti will present handmade khadi stoles and Gandhi's autobiography to the visiting army chiefs, Goel further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

