Left Menu

Cop booked for assaulting Dalit man inside police station in UP's Prayagraj

Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar was investigating the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police Soraon Shailendra Parihar said.During the investigation, after the girls call detail records were retrieved, one Dharmendra Kumar was called to the police station for questioning on Saturday.Kumars condition deteriorated on Sunday and he had to be hospitalised.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-09-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 00:04 IST
Cop booked for assaulting Dalit man inside police station in UP's Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a police sub-inspector for allegedly beating up a Dalit man inside a police station in connection with a case in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

One Rama Shankar Tripathi on September 19 lodged a complaint at Soraon police station about his 18-year-old daughter going missing. Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar was investigating the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Soraon) Shailendra Parihar said.

During the investigation, after the girl's call detail records were retrieved, one Dharmendra Kumar was called to the police station for questioning on Saturday.

Kumar's condition deteriorated on Sunday and he had to be hospitalised. On his family's demand, a medical examination was conducted, Parihar said.

He added the medical report said a blunt object was used on Dharmendra, who is now recovering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023