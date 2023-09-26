Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to lead parliamentary delegation to BRICS forum in Johannesburg
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will lead a parliamentary delegation to participate in the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa from September 27-29.
As the head of the delegation, he will make an opening statement and also chair a session on 'Climate Change and Legislative Mobilisation in BRICS Countries', the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Members of the delegation comprise Sumitra Balmik and Indra Hung Subba, it said.
They will participate in a debate on the theme 'Harnessing Multilateralism and Parliamentary Diplomacy to Deepen BRICS and Africa Partnership for Accelerated Implementation of the Africa Free-Trade Agreement' and other sessions, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRICS International Innovation Forum in Moscow Brings Together 5,000 Plus Participants
BRICS members strongly condemn terrorism in all forms; commend India's G20 Presidency
BRICS International Innovation Forum in Moscow Brings Together 5,000 Plus Participants
Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh to lead delegation of 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held in South Africa
India's diplomacy touched new heights in last 30 days; due to India's efforts, 6 more countries have joined BRICS community: PM Modi.