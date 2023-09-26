Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to lead parliamentary delegation to BRICS forum in Johannesburg

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will lead a parliamentary delegation to participate in the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa from September 27-29.

As the head of the delegation, he will make an opening statement and also chair a session on 'Climate Change and Legislative Mobilisation in BRICS Countries', the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Members of the delegation comprise Sumitra Balmik and Indra Hung Subba, it said.

They will participate in a debate on the theme 'Harnessing Multilateralism and Parliamentary Diplomacy to Deepen BRICS and Africa Partnership for Accelerated Implementation of the Africa Free-Trade Agreement' and other sessions, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)