Car falls into gorge in Poonch, cop among two dead
PTI | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons, including a policeman, were killed and another was injured after a car skidded off the road and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
The accident took place at Zirat Plera area in the district when a car driven by constable Mohammad Sadiq fell into the gorge, they said. The constable and one Jamil Ahmed died in the accident, they added.
A third person, Naeem-ul-Sadiq, sustained injuries and has been shifted to a hospital. Police has registered a case in the matter, they said.
