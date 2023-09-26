Defence Secretary urges all DPSUs to make efforts towards making India self-reliant

As part of the ongoing ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ celebrations, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane visited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai on September 25, 2023. He inaugurated a security complex of MDL and had an interactive session with the executives addressing their concerns. In his address, the Defence Secretary highlighted the importance of cleanliness in nation-building, stating that Swachhta is not just about cleaning the surroundings, it also focuses on being free from corruption of all kinds - moral, financial and intellectual.

Shri Giridhar Aramane also emphasised the need to make India self-reliant and said that all efforts should be made by all DPSUs in this direction. Increasing the indigenous content in warship building will ultimately contribute to the progress of the country, he said.

The Defence Secretary also underscored the importance of the role of an HR and ensuring contemporary HR policies. He stressed that employees should be motivated and not just satisfied. Employees should believe that they can contribute much more, he said.

Shri Giridhar Aramane also unveiled the Customised Corporate MDL stamps released by Indian Postal Services on the occasion of the completion of 250 years of MDL since its inception in 1774. He also released a booklet on various aspects of Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI), prepared by the Vigilance Department of MDL for the upcoming Vigilance Awareness Week.

The Defence Secretary also visited MDL’s Heritage Gallery ‘Dharohar’ showcasing the rich heritage of the shipyard. He was then shown around the yard facilities, including submarine workshops, new submarine section assembly workshop and under-construction warship & submarine.

(With Inputs from PIB)