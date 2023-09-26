SP among 6 policemen booked on charge of torturing advocate in custody in Punjab

A superintendent of police and five other policemen have been booked for subjecting a lawyer in their custody to torture that included forcing him into sex with a co-accused, according to an FIR registered in Punjab's Muktsar district.

Lawyers affiliated with the Bar Association of Punjab and Haryana High Court abstained from work Tuesday, demanding the policemen's dismissal and arrest.

The advocate and another man were arrested September 14 following a complaint by the Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Raman Kumar Kamboj in which he alleged that the lawyers had assaulted a police team, tearing the officers' uniforms.

In custody, the two men were allegedly forced to perform sexual acts.

The case was registered against Muktsar SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, Inspector Raman Kumar Kamboj, constables Harbans Singh and Bhupinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and home guard Dara Singh on Monday, according to the FIR.

On the basis of the advocate's statement in which he alleged being subjected to inhuman treatment in custody, the Muktsar Chief Judicial Magistrate in its September 22 order directed the police to register the case against the policemen.

''The statement of the victim is treated as complaint as per Section 2 (D) of the Criminal Procedure Code, in which prima facie cognizable offences of abetment of unnatural sex and causing injuries in wrongful confinement, causing threat to his life and liberty, shown,'' the court said in its order.

''From the perusal of his statement, there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against the police officials/officer named by him. Therefore, the concerned SHO (station house officer) PS (police station) Sadar Sr Muktsar Sahib is directed to initiate investigation against the police officials after registering a case against them,'' the court ordered.

The policemen have been booked under several sections including 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)