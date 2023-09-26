Left Menu

Naxalite couple with Rs 19 lakh bounty surrenders in Maharashtra

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A hardcore Naxalite couple carrying a collective cash reward of Rs 19 lakh on their heads surrendered before the government authorities in Gondia district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. Naxal commander Lacchu alias Lacchan alias Sukhram Somaru Kumeti (39) and his wife Kamla alias Gauri Mehtri Samsay Halami (36) surrendered on September 22 before District Collector Chinmay Gotmare and Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pingale and other officials, he said.

While Kumeti carried a cash reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, his wife Halami carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, the police official said. Kumeti had joined the Naxal movement in 1999 and after undergoing training at Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh, he served as the bodyguard of special zone committee member Shekar alias Sayyanna. He was the deputy commander of Keshkal and Kondagaon (in Chhattisgarh), Korchi, Khobramendha (in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra) and Deori Dalam (in Gondia) before becoming the commander of Deori Dalam of Maoists, he said.

Six offences, including that of exchange of fire and arson, were registered against him, he added.

Kumeti`s wife Halami had joined the Naxal movement in 2001 and became a member of the Khobramendha Dalam. She underwent training in north Bastar and Balaghat. She worked in Korchi, Khobramendha, Charbhatti and Deori Dalams and was also active with 'Platoon-A', the official said. A total of eight offences are registered against her, he said. The Naxalite couple cited difficulties they faced being part of the Maoist movement, saying there was constant threat to life from the security forces. They also told the authorities about the lack of ideology in the Naxal movement. They said they want to become part of the mainstream as they were impressed with the steps taken by the government and its welfare schemes, the police said. The couple will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, they said.

