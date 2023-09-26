Left Menu

Auto supplier groups urge Biden to provide financial assistance

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:22 IST
U.S. auto supplier groups on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to provide federal assistance to help auto parts companies impacted by the ongoing United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

MEMA and the Vehicle Suppliers Association said in a letter seen by Reuters urging Biden to "effectuate federal assistance to ensure the viability of this critical industry sector. Without federal assistance, the ability of the automotive industry to resume full manufacturing capacity is at risk."

