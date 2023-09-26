Left Menu

Jharkhand: Security strengthened in East Singhbhum in view of Eid

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:41 IST
Jharkhand: Security strengthened in East Singhbhum in view of Eid
An elaborate security arrangement was made in the East Singhbhum district in view of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi on September 28, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

A meeting was held, in which community leaders along with senior district officials were present, to ensure that the law and order situation during the procession is maintained, he said.

Adequate police force has been deployed to ensure that the procession is held peacefully in Jamshedpur, SSP Kishore Kaushal said.

The SSP also directed members of the district peace committee, organisers and volunteers to work in coordination with the administration.

Change in the route of the procession will not be allowed, and it will begin at Mango Gandhi Maidan and pass through Aambagan, Sakchi Roundabout, Straight Mile Road and Town Office before culminating at Dhatkidih, SDO Piyush Sinha said.

Drones will be used to monitor the movement of the procession, besides CCTV cameras, he said.

