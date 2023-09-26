China warns the Philippines against provoking trouble in South China Sea

China on Tuesday warned the Philippines not to provoke trouble after Manila said it has removed a floating barrier installed by Chinese boats to block Philippine fishing vessels entering a contested area in the South China Sea.

The Philippines Coast Guard said on Monday that it has removed the floating barrier installed by Chinese boats. Three Chinese coast guard boats and a Chinese maritime militia service boat installed the barrier when the Philippine vessel arrived, an official of the Philippines coast guard said.

Manila says China violated its fishing rights with the 300m barrier in the Scarborough Shoal. China claims more than 90 per cent of the South China Sea and seized the shoal in 2012.

Responding to a question on Manila's action, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, ''That's what the Philippines tells itself. China's resolve in safeguarding its sovereignty and maritime rights and interests over Huangyan Dao is unwavering. We call on the Philippines not to make provocations or stir up trouble.'' China seized the Scarborough Shoal (known as Huangyan Dao in China) in 2012 and forced fishermen from the Philippines to travel further for smaller catches.

On Monday, Wang, in response to another question at a foreign ministry briefing asserted that Huangyan Dao has always been China's territory.

''China has indisputable sovereignty over the island and its adjacent waters and sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters,'' he said.

On September 22, a vessel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources of the Philippines, without China's permission, intruded into the adjacent waters of Huangyan Dao and attempted to enter its lagoon.

''China Coast Guard did what was necessary to block and drive away the Philippine vessel. The steps it took were professional and restrained,'' Wang added.

China's maritime militia is hundreds of vessels strong and acts as an unofficial force that Beijing uses to push its territorial claims both in the South China Sea and beyond.

The South China Sea is a rich fishing ground that is believed to hold vast oil and gas reserves. More than half of the world's fishing vessels operate in this area.

China's claims - which include sovereignty over plots of land and their adjacent waters - have angered not just the Philippines but also Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

China has backed its expansive claims in the South China Sea with island-building and naval patrols.

