Left Menu

Man accused of molesting girl injured in police firing after trying to flee from custody in UP's Hardoi

A man arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl was injured in an encounter with police after he tried to escape from custody by snatching the pistol of a head constable in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday.According to police, the girl was molested by Afzal during a Ganesh Visarjan Yatra on Monday.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 00:16 IST
Man accused of molesting girl injured in police firing after trying to flee from custody in UP's Hardoi
  • Country:
  • India

A man arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl was injured in an encounter with police after he tried to escape from custody by snatching the pistol of a head constable in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl was molested by Afzal during a Ganesh Visarjan Yatra on Monday. Locals caught hold of the man and handed him over to police.

The girl allegedly tried to commit suicide by hanging herself. When her mother saw her hanging, she rushed into the room and raised an alarm. The family members took the girl to a community health centre in Pihani, from where she was referred to the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said Afzal was arrested on Tuesday.

While he was being taken by police, some stray animals suddenly came on the road due to which the vehicle slowed down. Taking advantage of the situation, Afzal snatched the pistol of the head constable and started firing while trying to escape near Ahemi in the Manjhila police station area.

Police fired in self-defence and the accused was injured. He was taken to a community health centre in Shahabad for treatment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023