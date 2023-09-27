China Evergrande's Chairman Hui is under police surveillance - Bloomberg News, citing sources
Hui Ka Yan, the chairman of China Evergrande Group, has been placed under police surveillance, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Hui was taken away by police earlier this month and is being monitored at a designated location, the report added, citing sources.
Reuters couldn't immediately verify the Bloomberg report.
