Owner of paddy field in Kerala where two bodies found confesses to burying them: Police

The owner of the paddy field in Kodumbu panchayat near here, where bodies of two missing youth were found in a grave, has confessed to having buried them, police said on Wednesday.

The owner also said that the two youths were probably electrocuted to death from the electricity wires laid near the field to ward off wild boars, police said.

''We have to verify his statements,'' an officer from the Town South police station here said.

According to local residents of the area, some youths, who were accused in a recent minor assault case, were hiding out in Kodumbu on Monday and when police came in search of them, they fled the place.

An officer of Kasaba police station, who were investigating the assault case, said two members of the group had surrendered before them on Tuesday and claimed that two others were missing.

''We went back there to search for the other two, but could not find them. But we noticed the ground was disturbed in one place with the mud having been moved. As it was late at night, we could not examine the site any further,'' he said.

The officer also said that the bodies had been taken out of the grave and that they were stacked on top of each other.

Local residents of the area told the media that the reason for the incident was the alleged urgency shown by the police to nab the youth in connection with a minor case.

Meanwhile, the grandmother of one of the missing youths said he had arrived home late at night two days ago and not after that.

