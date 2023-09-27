Left Menu

History-sheeter attacks police team trying to arrest him in molestation case

A 40-year-old man with a criminal past attacked a team of Mumbai police when it went to arrest him in a molestation case, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on inputs, a group of cops from Borivali police station went to Ratnabai Chawl on Tuesday to nab Mahesh Mohan Shetty, alias Kolu, who was booked for alleged molestation last year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 14:19 IST
History-sheeter attacks police team trying to arrest him in molestation case
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man with a criminal past attacked a team of Mumbai police when it went to arrest him in a molestation case, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on inputs, a group of cops from Borivali police station went to Ratnabai Chawl on Tuesday to nab Mahesh Mohan Shetty, alias Kolu, who was booked for alleged molestation last year. However, Shetty turned aggressive and kicked constable Swapnil Sharad Pawar and attacked him with a stone, creating commotion in the area, the official said. The police team overpowered Shetty and brought him to the Borivali police station, he said. A case was then registered against Shetty under Indian Penal Code sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge his duty), and the Mumbai Police Act.

Shetty faces several serious cases, including kidnapping and rape, and he was earlier externed from the limits of the Mumbai police's zone-11, which includes areas like Goregaon, Borivali and Kandivali, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs scrutinized over reports of suicidal thoughts

INSIGHT-Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs scrutinized over reports of suicidal...

 Global
2
Top 75 valuable Indian brands witnessed a 4% decline in value to USD 379 bn this year: Kantar

Top 75 valuable Indian brands witnessed a 4% decline in value to USD 379 bn ...

 India
3
ANALYSIS-Nigerian reform drive falters, threatening Africa's biggest economy

ANALYSIS-Nigerian reform drive falters, threatening Africa's biggest economy...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Biden plans $100 million drive to combat drug-resistant 'superbugs'; J&J's lung cancer therapy combo succeeds in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Biden plans $100 million drive to combat drug-resistant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023