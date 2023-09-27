Left Menu

Surgeries were being performed at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital despite not having licence to do so: UP govt to HC

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday told the Allahabad High Court that surgeries were being performed at Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, even though it did not have a licence to do so.

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court was hearing a petition filed by the hospital, run by a trust headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, challenging the suspension of its licence after the death of a patient earlier this month.

The bench comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manish Kumar sought details of the probe into the death of the patient.

The licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital was suspended on September 17 and the facility sealed after a woman who was admitted there for a minor operation died on September 14. Her husband has alleged that she died due to an overdose of anaesthesia.

During the hearing, the government counsel told the court that surgeries were being performed at the hospital despite the facility not having the licence to do so.

The court asked the government counsel to seek instructions from the state on when the probe into the death of the patient will be completed.

Additional Chief Standing Counsel Rahul Shukla represented the state government.

The court posted the matter for next hearing on October 3.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepak Singh and employees of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital held separate dharnas in Amethi against the suspension of the hospital's licence.

While over 400 employees started an indefinite demonstration at the hospital gate on Tuesday, Singh began another dharna at the office of the chief medical officer on Monday.

The Congress leader has received support from the Samajwadi Party and the AAP on the issue.

