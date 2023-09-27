Left Menu

AFSPA extended in Manipur for 6 months from Oct 1 barring 19 police stations of valley

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:32 IST
AFSPA extended in Manipur for 6 months from Oct 1 barring 19 police stations of valley
  • Country:
  • India

Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act while 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the valley have been kept out of its purview.

In an official notification issued on Wednesday, it was stated that ''Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations...as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023.'' The police station areas where the Disturbed Areas Act has not been imposed are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Pastol, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingagng, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakchin and Jirbam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs scrutinized over reports of suicidal thoughts

INSIGHT-Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs scrutinized over reports of suicidal...

 Global
2
Top 75 valuable Indian brands witnessed a 4% decline in value to USD 379 bn this year: Kantar

Top 75 valuable Indian brands witnessed a 4% decline in value to USD 379 bn ...

 India
3
ANALYSIS-Nigerian reform drive falters, threatening Africa's biggest economy

ANALYSIS-Nigerian reform drive falters, threatening Africa's biggest economy...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Biden plans $100 million drive to combat drug-resistant 'superbugs'; J&J's lung cancer therapy combo succeeds in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Biden plans $100 million drive to combat drug-resistant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023