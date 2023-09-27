Left Menu

Kremlin says US, Britain behind Sept 2022 gas pipeline blasts in Baltic

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:10 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that underwater explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were organised by the United States and Britain.

"They are involved, one way or another, in this terrorist attack," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing in response to a question about the September 2022 blasts, without providing any evidence.

