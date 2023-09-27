Left Menu

DoPT Minister calls upon CBC to update training modules as AI is about to sweep our lives
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space launched the Capacity Building Plan (CBP) for Government employees, at DoPT headquarters in New Delhi today.

The Plan has been rolled out by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in consultation with the DoPT.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said the CBP is a new initiative by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to train officers and rationalise deployment of officers and staff depending on the skills and acquired competencies. It lays emphasis on transformation of Government offices.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has emphasised on eGovernance that leads to Easy, Economic and Environment friendly functioning in the Government. Easy implies Elaborate, eOffice leads to Economy, while doing away with file work saves not only time but is also Environment friendly. The Administrative reforms initiated by PM Modi are aimed at creating an efficient, transparent and corruption-free administration,” he said.

 

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Karmayogi Prarambh module has been made part of Induction Training of all Government employees and the same has been implemented for the new recruits who joined Government service under the Rozgar Mela, the 6th sequel of which was held yesterday where over 51,000 youth were handed by appointment letters by PM Modi.

The DoPT Minister called upon the CBC to constantly update and revise the various training modules as the Artificial Intelligence is about to sweep our learning and work culture.

“In this age of technology, the doubling time has shrunk from five years to less than a year,” he said.

 

Lauding the CBP for the iGOT training modules for all levels of Government employees right from the ASO level to JS and a few select courses for even the Secretaries, Dr Jitendra Singh asked the CBC Chairman Shri Adil Zainulbhai to devise a similar Training Module for the Ministers also.

 

The CBC Chairman informed the Minister that 700 courses have been introduced on the iGOT platform. Of the roughly 3 million Central Govt employees, he said, 1 million staff is in the Railways, another 1 million in CAPFs and the remaining 1 million in the rest of Ministries and Departments. 80% skills are common related to functional and behavioural skills while just 20% are domain oriented related to specific tasks and roles. The Mission Karmayogi and iGOT aims to transform ‘karamcharis’ to ‘Karamyogis’, he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

