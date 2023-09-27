Left Menu

Sam Bankman-Fried asks judge for suits to wear at trial

Sam Bankman-Fried, the jailed former cryptocurrency billionaire known for his casual appearance, has asked a U.S. judge for permission to dress up for his forthcoming fraud trial. In a Tuesday night court filing, Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked a judge to order U.S. marshals and Brooklyn jail officials to provide their client with three suit jackets and pairs of slacks to wear in the courtroom.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:29 IST
In a Tuesday night court filing, Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked a judge to order U.S. marshals and Brooklyn jail officials to provide their client with three suit jackets and pairs of slacks to wear in the courtroom. They also asked that Bankman-Fried be given four dress shirts, three ties, one belt, four pairs of socks, two pairs of shoes and "appropriate undergarments."

The request will be reviewed by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan. Bankman-Fried's trial is due to begin on Oct. 3 and could last six weeks. Jailed inmates do not have access to their own clothing.

Judges often let them wear business attire in court, to avoid possible juror bias if they wore prison garb. Bankman-Fried, 31, has pleaded not guilty to stealing billions of dollars in customer deposits from FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange he founded in 2019.

As he rode a boom in bitcoin and other digital assets to an estimated $26 billion fortune, Bankman-Fried was known for his unkempt mop of curly hair and wearing rumpled shorts, T-shirts and sneakers even when entertaining the likes of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Kaplan revoked Bankman-Fried's $250 million bail on Aug. 11 and remanded him to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after finding he likely tampered with witnesses.

At most court appearances since his Dec. 2022 arrest, Bankman-Fried has worn suits. He wore a beige-colored prison uniform at an August hearing following his jailing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

