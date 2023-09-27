Left Menu

Jewellery store robbed of ornaments worth Rs 28 lakh in Delhi's Samaypur Badli

Three bike-borne men wearing helmets robbed a jewellery store of ornaments worth Rs 28 lakh in north Delhis Samaypur Badli on Wednesday, police said.The robbery happened a day after one of the biggest burglaries was reported in the national capital where three unidentified people robbed a jewellery showroom of ornaments worth Rs 20 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:23 IST
Three bike-borne men wearing helmets robbed a jewellery store of ornaments worth Rs 28 lakh in north Delhi's Samaypur Badli on Wednesday, police said.

The robbery happened a day after one of the biggest burglaries was reported in the national capital where three unidentified people robbed a jewellery showroom of ornaments worth Rs 20 crore. According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm. Three men wearing helmets barged into the store and robbed around 480 grams of jewellery worth around Rs 28 lakh, they said. They fired a bullet in the air while escaping from the spot as there was some traffic and people tried to overpower them, a senior police officer said, adding that there were two to three customers inside the jewellery store at the time of the incident. A video of the incident is also surfacing on social media where three people on a motorcycle are seen escaping from the spot. A case under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act is being registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

On Tuesday, police received information regarding a robbery at a jewellery showroom in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area.

Three unidentified people broke into the showroom, made a hole in the strong room and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore. Sources had said that the incident took place between 11.30 pm and 12 am on Sunday. The shop remains closed on Monday due to which the owner got to know about the robbery on Tuesday morning.

