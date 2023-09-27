Bhogal jewellery store burglary: Several teams working to nab accused, say Delhi Police

Several teams are working to nab the accused in a jewellery showroom burglary in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area where unidentified people broke into the shop, made a hole in strong room and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore, police said on Wednesday.

The police said they have some clues and they are working on it to crack one of the biggest heist of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said, ''Multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused persons. So far, there are some preliminary leads, which are being worked upon. Ground intelligence and technical investigation is being done.'' Another officer said the CCTV footage of the area are being checked to ascertain more details about the incident.

Other than local police, the Crime Branch and Special Cell units of the department are also working on the case.

The officer further stated that they are checking whether any specific gang, having similar modus operandi, was behind the incident. The investigators are also checking that whether the accused persons used an SUV car in the burglary.

At least three unidentified people were involved in the burglary, one of the biggest to have been reported in the national capital.

The shop, Umrao Singh Jewellers, had several CCTV cameras but they were damaged around midnight on Sunday, police said.

The owner closed the shop on Sunday around 8 pm and when he opened it on Tuesday around 10.30 am, he got to know about the incident. There is a safe locker situated on the ground floor in the shop having a heavy metallic gate and walls on three sides. The dealing with customers takes place on the ground floor of the showroom while its upper three floors are used for stock and repair works, police said.

When the owner opened the shop, he found that the concrete wall of the safe room has been damaged. The accused made a whole on one side of the wall having dimension of around one to one-and-half foot, they said.

The shop owner has reported a theft of 30 kg gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh cash.

The shop remains closed on Monday and the owner got to know about the burglary on Tuesday morning when they opened the showroom.

Meanwhile, three bike-borne men wearing helmets robbed a jewellery store of ornaments worth Rs 28 lakh in north Delhi's Samaypur Badli on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm.

The suspects barged into the store and robbed around 480 grams of jewellery worth around Rs 28 lakh, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)