More than 7,000 police personnel being deployed in Pune for Ganpati immersion

More than 7,000 police personnel, officers, and home guards are deployed in Pune city of Maharashtra for Ganapati idol immersion processions, scheduled to start on Thursday morning, the last day of the festival.

The processions on 'Anant Chaturdashi' continue for several hours and people flock to the roads to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh.

''More than 6,800 police personnel, 578 police officers, DCPs, and ACPs have been deployed on the city roads to ensure that the immersion processions proceed peacefully,'' joint commissioner of police, Sandip Karnik said on Wednesday.

He said the adequate number of home guards and two SRPF companies will ensure the smooth passage of processions in central Pune.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, Quick Response Teams, and dog squads are also stationed at various places.

Pune has 3,865 Ganesh mandals in the city. 6,14,257 idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in households.

