Left Menu

More than 7,000 police personnel being deployed in Pune for Ganpati immersion

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:18 IST
More than 7,000 police personnel being deployed in Pune for Ganpati immersion
  • Country:
  • India

More than 7,000 police personnel, officers, and home guards are deployed in Pune city of Maharashtra for Ganapati idol immersion processions, scheduled to start on Thursday morning, the last day of the festival.

The processions on 'Anant Chaturdashi' continue for several hours and people flock to the roads to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh.

''More than 6,800 police personnel, 578 police officers, DCPs, and ACPs have been deployed on the city roads to ensure that the immersion processions proceed peacefully,'' joint commissioner of police, Sandip Karnik said on Wednesday.

He said the adequate number of home guards and two SRPF companies will ensure the smooth passage of processions in central Pune.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, Quick Response Teams, and dog squads are also stationed at various places.

Pune has 3,865 Ganesh mandals in the city. 6,14,257 idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in households.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023