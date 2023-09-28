3 women killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh

Three women were killed after lightning struck them at a village in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday afternoon when the victims were working in a paddy field in Kisna village under Devri Bangla police station area, a police official said.

The three women took shelter under a tree after rainfall started. Lightning struck there suddenly, leaving them seriously injured, he said.

Some locals shifted the women to a community health centre in Devri where they were declared dead, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Chameli Nishad, her daughter-in-law Kamin Nishad, and Bisantin Sahu, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)