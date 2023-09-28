Left Menu

3 women killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Balod | Updated: 28-09-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 09:24 IST
Three women were killed after lightning struck them at a village in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday afternoon when the victims were working in a paddy field in Kisna village under Devri Bangla police station area, a police official said.

The three women took shelter under a tree after rainfall started. Lightning struck there suddenly, leaving them seriously injured, he said.

Some locals shifted the women to a community health centre in Devri where they were declared dead, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Chameli Nishad, her daughter-in-law Kamin Nishad, and Bisantin Sahu, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, the police added.

