KISNA Expands Reach with New Raigarh Showroom

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has opened its fourth exclusive showroom in Chhattisgarh, Raigarh, enhancing its market presence. The launch featured exclusive discounts and highlighted the brand's commitment to providing quality jewellery and community service through various initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:32 IST
KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery celebrated the inauguration of its fourth exclusive showroom in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, marked by the presence of founder Ghanshyam Dholakia. Located on Dhimrapur Road near Carmel School, its launch included exclusive discounts on diamond and gold jewellery.

The showroom targets a growing market of young consumers who value quality and design. As part of its vision, 'Har Ghar KISNA', the brand offers luxurious yet accessible retail experiences, ensuring memorable journeys for customers choosing jewellery for special occasions.

In line with its societal commitments, KISNA organized a food distribution drive, cleanliness initiatives, and a blood donation camp during the launch, promoting community welfare alongside its business expansion in India.

