Left Menu

Taiwan says China knows armed threats backfire on influencing elections

China's leadership knows that sabre rattling around Taiwan to force an outcome to its liking in elections does not work and Beijing is not likely to try such actions ahead of January's presidential vote, the Taiwanese foreign minister said Thursday.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 28-09-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 11:08 IST
Taiwan says China knows armed threats backfire on influencing elections
Joseph Wu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China's leadership knows that sabre rattling around Taiwan to force an outcome to its liking in elections does not work and Beijing is not likely to try such actions ahead of January's presidential vote, the Taiwanese foreign minister said Thursday. China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control, viewing the island as one of its provinces.

In 1996, China lobbed missiles into the Taiwan Strait to try to intimidate the island's voters against voting for Lee Teng-hui as president, who Beijing despised for his perceived pro-independence sympathies. That triggered the so-called Third Taiwan Strait Crisis, in which the U.S. Navy carried out a massive show of force in the strait. Lee won the election in a landslide. Taiwan will hold its next presidential and parliamentary election in January, with Vice President William Lai of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party the favourite to be Taiwan's next leader, according to opinion polls.

"The historical lesson is that the more China adopts a forceful way of intervening in our election, it's going to backfire, and I think the Chinese leaders know that very well," Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a news conference in Taipei. "So it's not likely for them to do anything major to threaten Taiwan or anything so visible that the Taiwanese people understand that they are trying to intervene in our election," he added.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has frequently lambasted Lai for comments supporting Taiwan's independence. Lai has said he does not seek to change the status quo, and has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing. China has over the past three years stepped up military activities around Taiwan, including holding war games, and over the past month has staged drills that Beijing said were aimed at combating the "arrogance" of separatist forces.

Wu said China was preparing for a possible attack against Taiwan, including how the People's Liberation Army would deal with U.S. intervention. "So the scale has been increasing," he said, adding that others in the region, including Japan, Australia and the United States have also been keeping a close eye on what China is doing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023