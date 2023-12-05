Left Menu

Bihar: IPS officer, wanted for involvement with liquor mafias, surrenders

IPS officer Aditya Kumar, who was wanted in a case that relates to his alleged involvement with liquor mafias in the state, surrendered before a court in Patna on Tuesday.The 2011-batch IPS officer was on the run for over a year, evading arrest in the case related to his alleged collusion with liquor mafias while he was posted as the senior superintendent of police in Gaya district of the dry state, officials said.He is also accused of taking the help of a criminal to get a liquor case against him closed.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 23:17 IST
IPS officer Aditya Kumar, who was wanted in a case that relates to his alleged involvement with liquor mafias in the state, surrendered before a court in Patna on Tuesday.

The 2011-batch IPS officer was on the run for over a year, evading arrest in the case related to his alleged collusion with liquor mafias while he was posted as the senior superintendent of police in Gaya district of the dry state, officials said.

He is also accused of taking the help of a criminal to get a liquor case against him closed. One Abhishek Agarwal allegedly called up then DGP SK Singhal several times, posing as the chief justice of the Patna High Court, asking him to close the case against Kumar, they said.

''He surrendered before the court following the denial of bail in connection with a criminal conspiracy case against him. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court,'' said a senior officer of the Economic Offences Unit of the state police.

''The EOU will soon seek his custody to investigate the case further. Despite repeated summons, Kumar was not appearing before the investigating agency,'' he said. Kumar was suspended after his involvement was found.

