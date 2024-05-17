Slovak doctors to discuss transporting PM Fico to Bratislava on Monday - local media

Slovak doctors will meet on Monday to assess Prime Minister Robert Fico's health and discuss the possibility of transporting him from Banska Bystrica to the capital Bratislava, local media reported on Friday without citing sources.

Fico remains in a serious but stable condition and is able to speak a little, the country's President-Elect Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday, a day after an assassination attempt that sent shock waves across Europe.

