Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, one held: Amritsar police

Police claimed to have busted an inter-state arms smuggling gang with the arrest of its key member here on Wednesday.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the gang was backed by gangster Simranjit Singh alias Jujhar.

The arrested person was identified as Manak Singh alias Sunny Welding, a resident of Sant Nagar, Sultanwind locality, Amritsar.

The accused was facing three cases of attempt to murder in different police stations of Amritsar city.

Police recovered four pistols, as many magazines and 10 live cartridges from his possession after arrest from the Vallah area.

A case has been registered at Maqbulpura police station, Amritsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)