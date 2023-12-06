Robbers loot Rs 16 lakh from private bank in Bihar

Five armed robbers looted Rs 16 lakh from a private bank in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.15am when five robbers entered the bank near Katira Mode in Nawada. They locked up all bank employees in a room and fled with Rs 16 lakh, said Bhojpur Police in a post on X.

''By the time police arrived, the robbers had already fled. Police are now checking CCTV camera footage,'' a police officer said.

''A police case has been registered and investigation is on,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)