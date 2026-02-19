Left Menu

Bihar's Food Sale Ban Controversy: BJP Counterattacks TMC's Claims

A political controversy has unfolded between TMC and BJP over allegations of a ban on fish and meat sales in open spaces. West Bengal BJP president clarified that there's no proposed ban on fish and meat by the BJP except for the open sale of beef, accusing TMC of misrepresentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:53 IST
Bihar's Food Sale Ban Controversy: BJP Counterattacks TMC's Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political slugfest has broken out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over accusations concerning a supposed ban on the open sale of fish and meat by the Bihar government.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has dismissed claims, asserting that citizens can consume the food of their choice, with the BJP only opposing the open sale of beef.

TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have criticized the alleged BJP-backed move, highlighting concerns about small traders' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026