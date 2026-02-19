Bihar's Food Sale Ban Controversy: BJP Counterattacks TMC's Claims
A political controversy has unfolded between TMC and BJP over allegations of a ban on fish and meat sales in open spaces. West Bengal BJP president clarified that there's no proposed ban on fish and meat by the BJP except for the open sale of beef, accusing TMC of misrepresentation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A political slugfest has broken out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over accusations concerning a supposed ban on the open sale of fish and meat by the Bihar government.
West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has dismissed claims, asserting that citizens can consume the food of their choice, with the BJP only opposing the open sale of beef.
TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have criticized the alleged BJP-backed move, highlighting concerns about small traders' livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- TMC
- Bihar
- West Bengal
- Samik Bhattacharya
- Mamata Banerjee
- fish
- meat
- beef
- sale ban