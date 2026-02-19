Bihar's Food Sale Ban Controversy: BJP Counterattacks TMC's Claims

A political slugfest has broken out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over accusations concerning a supposed ban on the open sale of fish and meat by the Bihar government.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has dismissed claims, asserting that citizens can consume the food of their choice, with the BJP only opposing the open sale of beef.

TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have criticized the alleged BJP-backed move, highlighting concerns about small traders' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)