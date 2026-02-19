NDA's Ambitious Bid: Securing All Rajya Sabha Seats in Bihar

JD(U) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary confidently claimed that the NDA is set to win all five Rajya Sabha seats allocated to Bihar in the upcoming elections. The elections, covering 37 seats across 10 states, are scheduled for March 16.

Currently, Bihar holds 16 Rajya Sabha seats, with five soon to be vacated by retiring members, including Harivansh Narayan Singh, Ram Nath Thakur, Prem Chand Gupta, Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Upendra Kushwaha. The NDA, bolstered by a recent assembly tally of 202 seats, appears well-positioned to clinch four of these seats. Choudhary, however, remains optimistic about capturing all five, despite needing support from three additional MLAs.

He shrugged off concerns about the shortfall of three MLAs, assuring reporters that acquiring their support is attainable. The AIMIM, commanding five assembly seats, may influence the outcome, with its Bihar president Akhtarul Iman encouraging 'secular' parties to rally behind their candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)