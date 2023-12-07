Egypt says it is still pushing to accelerate delivery of aid to Gaza Strip

Egypt is still pushing to accelerate the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, the state information service said on Thursday, after the amounts of relief getting through to the enclave dipped with the end of a truce on Dec. 1.

The government body reiterated that Egypt would never allow the emptying of the Gaza Strip of its residents as they are pushed southwards towards the border with Egypt.

Also Read: 1,30,000 litres of fuel, 200 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during pause: Egypt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)