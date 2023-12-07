Left Menu

DRDO scientist held for leaking secrets to Pak intelligence operative denied bail

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:34 IST
DRDO scientist held for leaking secrets to Pak intelligence operative denied bail
  • Country:
  • India

A Pune court on Thursday denied bail to DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who was arrested in May this year for allegedly leaking confidential information to a Pakistani intelligence operative.

District and Sessions Judge V R Kachare denied bail stating there was a prima facie case against the accused and the offence was a serious one. He also said some data needs to be recovered.

Kurulkar, then director of a Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)-affiliated laboratory in Pune, was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS on May 3 on charges of leaking confidential information to a woman who turned out to be a Pakistani intelligence operative.

Advocate Rhishikesh Ganu, the defence counsel for Kurulkar, had filed a bail application and argued the chargesheet is filed and that there was no chance of him tampering with evidence since the case of the prosecution was based on mobile phones and technology.

Opposing the bail application, public prosecutor Adv Vijay Fargade told court the offence was a serious one and there was a prima facie case against the accused.

The accused was a senior official and, hence, he can apply pressure on witnesses and also tamper with evidence, Fargade argued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023