Stalin urges Centre to take steps for quick release of TN fishermen from Sri Lanka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
As many as 21 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister M K Stalin apprised the Centre on Thursday and urged immediate steps for their release and their four seized boats.

In three separate incidents, ''Four boats and 21 fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 6, 2023 for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and their fishing boats have also been seized,'' Stalin said in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The chief minister requested immediate diplomatic initiatives to secure the release of the 21 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats. ''I also request you to take necessary steps for the early release of 133 fishing boats already seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.''

