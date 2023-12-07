UPDATED: Gaza fighting continues amid ‘apocalyptic’ conditions; Security Council to meet Friday
UN News | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:54 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donkey cart ride shows scale of destruction in Gaza's Khan Younis
Israeli Major General says military will 'push forward' in Khan Younis
Israel's military says its forces in Gaza are operating 'in the heart of Khan Younis'
WRAPUP 3-Israel orders Gazans out of swathes of Khan Younis
WRAPUP 8-Israeli forces storm Khan Younis in south Gaza, killing scores of Palestinians