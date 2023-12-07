Trump to appeal judge's rejection of immunity claim in 2020 election case -filing
Updated: 07-12-2023
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump intends to appeal a U.S. judge's ruling last week that the former president does not have immunity from criminal charges for actions he took as president, a court filing on Thursday showed.
