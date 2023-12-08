Left Menu

Shots fired outside Jewish temple in upstate New York as Hanukkah begins, shooter's motive unknown

A 28-year-old man was in police custody for allegedly firing two rounds from a shotgun outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York on Thursday, hours before the start of Hanukkah.

PTI | Albany | Updated: 08-12-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 03:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A 28-year-old man was in police custody for allegedly firing two rounds from a shotgun outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York on Thursday, hours before the start of Hanukkah. Officials said no one was injured and police said they did not know the man's motive.

The shots were fired outside of Temple Israel just before 2 pm and a suspect was in custody, said Albany police spokesperson Megan Craft. "We will update New Yorkers as we know more, but thankfully, there have been no injuries or fatalities," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement. "I have spoken to the Rabbi at Temple Israel and assured her the State will do everything in our power to restore the sense of security her community needs." Hochul said she directed the state police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and to increase existing patrols of at-risk sites that were planned for Hanukkah, which begins Thursday evening at sundown. ''Any act of antisemitism is unacceptable, and undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is even more deplorable," she said.

A call seeking comment was made to the temple.

An FBI spokesperson said they were aware of the episode and were assisting as necessary.

