Imran Khan challenges ECP contempt proceedings, jail trail

Updated: 09-12-2023 23:51 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former jailed prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday challenged his 'jail trial' in a higher court in a contempt case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Khan, the 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, who has been languishing at the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, moved the Lahore High Court challenging the ECP's November's decision to hold the contempt of ECP trial proceedings against him at jail, in which the election body cited ''so-called security concerns.'' The ECP has fixed indictment of Khan on December 13 at the Adiala jail.

Khan in his petition said that a jail trial violates his 'fundamental rights'.

The ECP cannot order a trial in secret and in jail, he said.

''An open trial is an essential component of a fair trial and due process is an integral part of the legal jurisprudence,'' Khan said and prayed the court to set aside the ECP decision to hold his trial in jail for being unconstitutional and direct the respondent to hold an open and public trial with full access to his legal team, media and public.

Khan has been in jail since August 5 when he was arrested after a conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

