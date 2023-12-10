US health insurer Cigna scraps deal to buy Humana -WSJ

Cigna has called off its deal to buy fellow U.S. health insurer Humana, scrapping a deal that could have created a roughly $140 billion giant in the industry, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The companies could not come to agreement on price and other financial terms, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. Cigna is turning its focus toward smaller, so-called bolt-on, acquisitions in the near term, the report said. Both companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

