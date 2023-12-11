West Bengal: Man arrested with arms in Gobardanga

A man was arrested with semi-automatic pistols in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Monday, police said.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested him from Gaipore Hospital More in Gobardanga police station area, they said.

The man, identified as Jaman Mondal, was coming from Thakurnagar on a two-wheeler when personnel of the STF chased him and made the arrest, they added.

Four semi-automatic pistols with magazines were seized from him, police said.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

