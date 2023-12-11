Thirteen tourists rescued by lifesavers from drowning in Goa over weekend

Thirteen persons, including two foreign nationals, were rescued from drowning across various beaches and other water bodies in Goa over the weekend, a private firm providing professional lifesaving services in the coastal state said on Monday.

A spokesman of Drishti Marine Lifesaving said a 34-year-old tourist from Gujarat slipped off a rock at the Dudhsagar waterfalls and fell into the water below.

A lifesaver of the company on duty at the popular waterfall rushed to his aid and with the help of a rescue tube brought him back to shore, said the spokesman.

Three Mumbai residents -- aged 35, 21 years and a 6-year-old minor -- were rescued by lifesavers off the Morjim beach in North Goa, he said.

The spokesman said at the Calangute beach, three men aged between 26 and 31 years and hailing from Karnataka and Maharashtra, waded into deeper sections of the sea and were unable to swim back to shore.

A group of lifesavers immediately rushed to their rescue and brought them to safety, he said.

"A jetski was launched at the Arambol beach to rescue two men from Indore and a 24-year-old Russian woman back to shore after they found themselves caught in a rough current in the deeper sections of the water," he added.

In yet another incident, a rescue operation was conducted off the Mandrem beach in North Goa involving a 10-year-old minor boy from Italy, said the spokesman.

"Two lifesavers saw the boy being carried away by a strong wave and quickly secured him with the help of a rescue tube," he said.

The spokesman said a 25-year-old woman from Rajasthan and a Mumbai man (34) were secured safely to shore at the Arambol sweet water lake and off the Calangute beach, respectively.

