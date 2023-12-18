Lithuania expects German brigade to be combat ready in 2027
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 18-12-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
The main units of a German army brigade that is moving to Lithuania will start to arrive in 2025 and reach full fighting readiness in 2027, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas told a press conference on Monday.
An initial team will arrive in the spring of 2024, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Lithuania
- Arvydas Anusauskas
Advertisement