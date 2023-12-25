Mumbaikars usher in Christmas festivities with midnight masses, carol singing

People rang in Christmas festivities with midnight masses and carol singing on the decked-up streets of Mumbai on Monday. The city police made elaborate security arrangements near churches to prevent untoward incidents as faithful and revellers took part in the celebrations, an official said. Midnight masses were held at major churches in the city, including Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra, St Michael’s Church in Mahim, St Thomas Cathedral and St Mary’s Church in Kalina among other churches. Carol singing began in the Christian pockets of south Mumbai and the western suburbs of Bandra and Mahim post 10 pm on Sunday.

“Four weeks before the festival, we prepare our hearts and homes. We have carol singing in our parish, and this time, youngsters put up a sustainable Christmas tree made of reused jute rope,” said Rita D’sa, a parishioner from Mahim Church. Many groups also visit orphanages and old age homes to celebrate with the inmates, she said. Christian neighbourhoods in the city wore a festive look, as the streets were lined with fairy lights and star lanterns with a Christmas tree in every lane. “Christians attend mass to welcome the birth of Jesus. The birth of a child is always a joyous occasion for any family,” said Dolphy Dsouza, president of The Bombay Catholic Sabha.

