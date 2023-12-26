Victim's partner sought after mother and kids found dead in Paris suburb
The bodies of a mother and her four children have been found in a flat in Meaux, near the outskirts of Paris, and police are hunting for the mother's partner whom they say is suspected of their murders, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The spokesperson said the bodies were found on Monday evening.
